Bhopal: SIMI activists in Central jail shun meal seeking more relaxations

The six activists of outlawed SIMI, in Bhopal Central jail were admitted to medical ward Friday after their health deteriorated. The inmates are on ‘fast’ to mount pressure on the jail administration to grant them more relaxations and facilities. There are 28 SIMI activists housed in the Central jail. Sources said that the activists do not follow any jail rules and do not even respect the National Anthem. The activists are kept in the high security section of the jail known as ‘Anda (egg) Cell’.

The jail superintendent Dinesh Nargave said the six of the activists have stopped taking full meals and were only consuming dal-soup. After their health deteriorated, the doctor on Friday admitted them to the medical ward on the jail premises. The superintendent informed that the activists were mounting pressure on the administration to allow them to move freely and let them mingle with other inmates and also allot more time to meet their family members.

They have also objected to the everyday checking and want separate newspapers and magazine.The officer said that the administration was following instructions given in the jail manual and no relaxations can be made to any person.