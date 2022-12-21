Bhopal: Shyam Sunder Dubey to get Rashtriya Kabir Samman

Shyam Sunder Dubey |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poet, writer and art critic Shyam Sunder Dubey from Hatta in Damoh district will receive Rashtriya Kabir Samman for 2021.

The award carried cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The Directorate of Culture announced the national and state level awards in the field of art, culture, literature and music on Wednesday. The meetings of the selection committee for the awards for the year 2021 were organised in Bhopal.

According to culture department, Sadanand Gupta (Gorakhpur) will be feted with Rashtriya Maithilisharan Gupta Samman, Syed Taqi Abdi (Hyderabad) will receive Rashtriya Iqbal Award, Shriram Parihar from Khandwa has been selected for Rashtriya Sharad Joshi Award.

Besides, Rukmini Vijay Kumar from Hyderabad will get Rashtriya Kumar Gandharva Award, Ravi Shankar Srivastava from Bhopal will get Rashtriya Information Technology Award, Shikha Varshney from London will get Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Award.

Hines Werner Wessler from Denmark will get Father Camille Bulcke award, Jayant Vishnu Narlikar from Kolhapur will receive Rashtriya Gunakar Muley Samman while Ajit Vadnerkar from Bhopal will get Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman. The award money for the national award is Rs 2 lakh. Tribal Welfare Centre Mahakoshal, Dindori, has been selected for National Nanaji Deshmukh Award of 2 lakh.

The national awards, Rajya Shikhar Samman awards for 2021 have also been announced. They include Ashwini Kumar Dubey (Indore) for Hindi Literature, Narendra Virmani (Indore) for Urdu Literature, Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit (Ujjain) for Sanskrit Literature, Pt Sridhar Vyas (Ujjain) for classical music, Vijaya Sharma (Bhopal) for classical dance, Anil Kumar (Bhopal) for Rupankar Kalayan, Prashant Khirwadkar (Bhopal) for drama, Munne Khan (Bhopal) for rare instrument music. The award money for Shikhar Samman is Rs 2 lakh.