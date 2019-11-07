Bhopal: Shukla returns from BJP office sans meeting Singh

BHOPAL: Sidhi MLA Kedar Shukla who demanded removal of state BJP president Rakesh Singh visited BJP office on Thursday.

Shukla had gone to meet organisational general secretary Suhaas Bhagat but returned as Bhagat was not present there. He kept away from meeting Rakesh Singh, who was present in the office.

Earlier, Shukla, after BJP’s defeat in Jhabua bypolls, had said that Rakesh Singh should be removed from the post. He said the party is facing damage due to Singh. BJP had taken Shukla’s statement seriously and had said that he would be issued notice.

Shukla in conversation with Free Press said he did not receive any written notice so far. He said BJP is a family. He had gone to meet organizational general secretary but he could not meet him. Shukla said solution would come out.

According to sources, Shukla and Sidhi MP Riti Pathak are not at good terms. Pathak has support from Singh. Shukla had expressed his annoyance through his outburst after Jhabua bypolls result.

BOX

Tripathi meets Shivraj

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi met ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday. Tripathi had supported Congress in a bill brought during budget session of the state assembly. Tripathi had also announced of joining Congress but he came back in BJP prior to Jhabua bypolls. Tripathi leveled allegations against Chouhan when he had backed Congress. He claimed that he was facing problems in his constituency because Chouhan did not fulfill the announcement of making Maihar a district and other developmental works. The speculations over Tripathi joining Congress went up when he met sports minister Jitu Patwari on Wednesday. Tripathi had gone to Chouhan’s place with MLA Vishwas Sarang. Chauhan has said that Narayan can never go against Shiv.