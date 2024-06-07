 Bhopal: Shortcomings Of Many Leaders Hidden Behind Win In 29 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Shortcomings Of Many Leaders Hidden Behind Win In 29 Seats

Bhopal: Shortcomings Of Many Leaders Hidden Behind Win In 29 Seats

Everyone is keeping silent over the defeat in a few constituencies represented by legislators

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s win in all the 29 seats in the state has covered up the shortcomings of many leaders. After this kind of victory, the BJP leaders are neither talking about internal sabotage nor about the decline in votes in a few constituencies.

Despite the party’s victory, the shocking news for the BJP is that it has lost in the seven assembly constituencies. In some of these places, the party got huge lead in the assembly election.

Read Also
Bhopal: MP’s Influence Increases, Yadav, Shivraj, VD Get Pats On Their Back
article-image

According to the leaders of the organisation, the party will review its performance in those assembly constituencies where it did not get lead. Vishwamitra Pathak (Sihawal), Archana Chitnis (Burhanpur), Pradeep Agarwal (Sewda), Mohan Rathore (Bhitarwar), Sarla Rawat (Sabalgarh), Shyam Barde (Pansemal) and Omprakash Dhurve (Shahpura) could not give lead to the party.

All these legislators are keeping silent after the defeat, but an explanation will be sought from them in the coming days. According to sources, these legislators are getting ready with a reply. At many places, local leaders did not support the elected MPs. A few legislators left their constituencies and went to other places to canvass for candidates. The joy of victory hid these shortcomings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Shortcomings Of Many Leaders Hidden Behind Win In 29 Seats

Bhopal: Shortcomings Of Many Leaders Hidden Behind Win In 29 Seats

Bhopal: MP’s Influence Increases, Yadav, Shivraj, VD Get Pats On Their Back

Bhopal: MP’s Influence Increases, Yadav, Shivraj, VD Get Pats On Their Back

Bhopal: Wait Gets Longer, Aspirants Now To Wait For End Of Monsoon Summer, Rainy Season Not Fit To...

Bhopal: Wait Gets Longer, Aspirants Now To Wait For End Of Monsoon Summer, Rainy Season Not Fit To...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 08: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar , Comfort Heights & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 08: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar , Comfort Heights & More;...

MP: Retired Teacher's Son Bagged 12th Position In His Second Attempt In The Madhya Pradesh Public...

MP: Retired Teacher's Son Bagged 12th Position In His Second Attempt In The Madhya Pradesh Public...