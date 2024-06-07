Bhopal: MP’s Influence Increases, Yadav, Shivraj, VD Get Pats On Their Back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders from MP have become more influential in central politics after the party’s win in all the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. It was evident at the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Delhi. Many leaders of the party congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma for such a spectacular performance.

The leaders from MP are set to get importance in the Union Cabinet as well as in the party’s national organisation. It is yet to be decided how many MPs from the state are inducted into the Union Cabinet. The central leadership is mulling over formation of the ministry. The fate of the MPs from the state will also be decided accordingly.

Once it is decided how many MPs from the state are inducted into the cabinet, the name of the party’s state president will also be finalised. If VD Sharma is included in the cabinet, a new president will soon be appointed. There are talks about changes in the BJP organisation. A few leaders from MP will be adjusted in it.

Financial aid necessary

It is necessary for the state to get more financial aid from the Centre to carry out the development schemes. Because of the state’s support to bring the BJP back to power, the MP government is making proposals for many projects. The Central Government’s help will be sought to bring projects related to the government sector.