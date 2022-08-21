Bhopal: Shopkeepers attack BMC anti-encroachment team, 2 arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-encroachment team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly beaten by a group of shopkeepers in New Market on Saturday following which two shopkeepers were arrested. This is the second such incident in the same market in last 20 days.

Police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that BMC team reached New Market at around 11 am and began removing encroachments.

Meanwhile, few shopkeepers gathered and opposed the drive.

It is alleged that Altaf, Azaz, Manoj Lodhi and other stopped the team and assaulted team incharge Shakib Khan. The other team members of BMC also joined the group clash and were injured.

The BMC team caught Azaz and Manoj Lodhi and handed them over to police. Later, the team removed encroachments from market. The police have registered the case under Sections 353, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC and arrested the two. On August 3, BMC team had gone to remove encroachment and same people had created ruckus. They had thrashed the team members and police had filed the case against them.