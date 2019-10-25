Bhopal: Shifting of Jinsi abattoir; BMC to challenge Green Tribunal’s order in SC

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will challenge National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order on closure of slaughterhouse in the Supreme Court (SC). The Tribunal had ordered to shut the abattoir at Jinsi square on Tuesday and also reprimanded the BMC for not shifting the slaughterhouse out of city limits. The BMC had initiated work of shifting the slaughterhouse at Adampur Chhawni where the landfill site was shifted in 2018.

But, the BMC had not been able to build another slaughter house in Adampur near the landfill site as villagers in the area stood against the move and started demonstrations saying that the decision would hurt their religious sentiments.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh also supported the villagers and later Jaivardhan Singh, minister of urban development ordered against coming up of abattoir at the site. Left with no other alternative, the BMC is now mulling to challenge the NGT’s order in the Supreme Court seeking permission to run the abattoir on the existing location.

Around 7000 families’ livelihood depends on Jinsi slaughter house and its closure would add to their hardship. Shifting of the abattoir would lead to other issue like illegal slaughtering, sanitation in the area, believes the locals. Additional commissioner in BMC Mayank Verma said the letter for it has been forwarded and the decision will be now up to the apex court whether to allow the existing slaughterhouse to run there or shift it elsewhere.