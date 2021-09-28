Bhopal: SHGs to run nutrition supplement production plants in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: State government, in its cabinet meeting on Tuesday, has allowed Self Help Group (SHGs) to run plants that will make nutrition supplements. At present, MP Agro Industries Limited runs plants. State’s seven plants located in Dhar, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Mandla, Rewa and Shivpuri make nutrition supplements.

Home minister Narottam Mishra talked to media about cabinet decisions. He said state government has decided to hand over operation of nutrition supplement plants to SHGs from MP Agro Industries Limited. “Probably, SHGs will start production from December. Women and Child Department has prepared blue print. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken decision to transfer plant operations from MP Agro to SHGs in 2020,” he added.

Take home food material (ration, THR) is distributed to children from 6 months to three years of age, pregnant women and adolescent girls from 97,135 Aaganwadi centres in the state. Agents used to distribute THR to Aaganwadi centres till 2018. But due to dispute with nutrition suppliers, the government changed the system. Decision was also taken to set up seven plants for production of nutrition supplements.

The plants started production in Dhar, Dewas, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Mandla. Plants in Rewa and Shivpuri were completed in 2020. Then, Kamal Nath government handed over production to MP Agro Industries Limited.

“About 1,000 tons of nutrition supplements are distributed to Aganwadi centres,” Mishra said. He further said that government has decided to collect toll tax for wehich Public Works Department has selected 12 roads. Passenger vehicles have been exempted from toll tax. Toll will be decided on September 1 every year. Contract period will be for five years. To boost economy of the state, PWD has selected 12 roads for toll tax. These roads are where commercial vehicles ply most. The toll tax will be used for maintenance of roads.”

According to Mishra, food department will auction paddy after auction of wheat.

