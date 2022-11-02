Bhopal: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy rocks the MP Foundation Day programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The famous trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy left everyone spell bound by presenting one hit song after another during the 67th Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day programme organized at Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday night.

Shankar Mahadevan started the presentation by reciting Ganesh Vandana. Later Shankar Mahadevan recited Mahamriyunjaya and on his request, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined him and sang the lines of Mahamrityunjaya.

To much astonishment, CM also sang Shiv Shroth with Shankar Mahadevan. After this, Shankar Mahadevan and his crew dished out many hit Bollywood songs. The songs sung by Shankar Mahadevan such as “Dil Chaahta Hain” “Maine Jise Abhi Abhi Dekha Hain” “ Sajda” “ Mast Magan” “ It’s the time to disco” “ Meri Maa” “ Mitwa” “ Hello Tu floor Pe Jab Hain Aayee” rocked the programme.

People applauded the presentation of Shankar Mahadevan and his team by dancing and flashing the mobile lights. It was a gala time for hundreds of people who turned up in the programme to watch the MP Foundation Day celebration.

Later CM assured Shankar Mahadevan to help in opening the academy. CM also appealed to people to avoid the addiction and remain healthy.

In last, on the request of CM, Shankar Mahadevan presented the song “ Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo…Sabse Aagein Honge Hindustani” etc.

People hailed the presentation of Shankar Mahadevan and his team by giving a big applause in the end of the programme. It was after the two years of pandemic that the MP Foundation Day programme was organized in big level.