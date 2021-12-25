Bhopal: Several initiatives have been taken in this assembly, says speaker Girish Gautam

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker Girish Gautam said that several initiatives have been taken in this Assembly, during his tenure. He was speaking to media persons after the assembly adjourned sine die, on Friday.

'My efforts are to conduct the business of the House smoothly in a manner that public representatives raise issue of public concern and solutions came out of the debate,' said Gautam.

'One question hour was reserved for the first time MLAs and women MLAs. This practice started from this session. This session was scheduled for five days and it worked all the five days. Considering the past records it is an achievement of sort,' said Gautam.

He said that he provided guidance to MLAs on how to ask pin-pointed questions. It saves time of the House; that is why over 15-16 questions were asked during the question hour against an average of 8-10.

In another first, numbers of call attention motion have also been increased. Earlier only 2 call attention motions were allowed in the House that has now increased to four, he added.

Speaker termed the pandemonium created in the House on Friday as unfortunate as the time could have been used for discussion on important issues.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Many challenges for Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:23 AM IST