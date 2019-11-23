Bhopal: Sena should take to streets: Diggy

BHOPAL: Terming the early morning political developments in Maharashtra a mockery of Constitution, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked the Shiv Sena to show it's might on streets on Saturday.

"Similar to what happened in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, the political development in Maharashtra is like making mockery of country's Constitution and democracy," said the Rajya Sabha member in Bhopal.

"How was the president rule lifted and CM and deputy CM sworn in such haste. Did the Governor get NCP letter signed by party's state president Jayant Patil, did the NCP letter of support contain signatures of all MLAs of the party, such questions are left unanswered," asked Singh.