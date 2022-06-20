e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Seminar on sustainable and future farming organised at IES university

The first day of seminar was introductory session with students. The expert panel also guided students on new technology evolved in the field of agriculture.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day national seminar on Dry Land and Future Sustainable Agriculture was organised at IES university. The seminar was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of DY Patil Agricultural and Technical university Dr Pratapan Keshav, Director of State Institute of Agriculture Extension and Training KP Agrawal, Prof RC Maheswari . Many experts from different parts of the country were also present at the seminar.

The first day of the seminar was introductory session with the students. The expert panel also guided the students with the new technology evolved in the field of agriculture.

On the second and third day of the seminar, experts from the industry, academics, professors participated and expressed their views. Retired CII Dr Ramdhar Singh talked about the modern irrigation techniques, whereas Dr PP Ambelkar explained the students about the ingredient farming. Dr M Saha informed the students about the adverse effects of soil pollution.

At the end of the seminar IES university and DY Patil Agricultural and Technical University signed a MOU together with a motive of advance the Agriculture Sector in India.

