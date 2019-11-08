Bhopal: Security beefed up in state capital

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, police have beefed up security across the state capital. As many as 4800 cops from district force, SAF and other units will be deployed in the city to ensure law and order. Deployment of additional force will be made at identified sensitive areas in the city. The administration is keeping strict watch on social media posts to check spread of any objectionable posts. No celebrations of any sort that may disturb the harmony will be allowed following the apex court’s verdict.

The crime branch has already detained 250 listed criminals and every suspicious movement is being monitored. ADG Adarsh Katiyar said police was all prepared to all the borders were being checked to check infiltration by any anti-social element. Cops will be patrolling the streets and checking of vehicles will be intensified, he added.