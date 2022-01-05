Bhopal: Secular Forum protests hate speech against minorities

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Rashtriya Secular Forum organised a dharna at Gandhi Bhawan in city on Monday to protest against remarks made against Mahatma Gandhi.

It was also to protest against the communal and regressive forces. The event was held under the joint aegis of Secular Manch, Gandhi Bhawan, Pragatisheel, Janvadi and secular organisations.

†An appeal was made to people to maintain harmony, peace and brotherhood in the event. The dharna was led by secretary, Gandhi Bhavan Trust, Dayaram Namdev. Convener of Rashtriya Secular Manch Lajja Shankar Herdenia demanded action against communal forces. Shailendra Shaily proposed vote of thanks.

Former governor of Uttarakhand, Aziz Qureshi, also joined the protest. Describing communal forces fatal for Constitution, democracy and humanity, he appealed to people to maintain peace and brotherhood. State CPM general secretary Badal Saroj spoke on ill-effects of BJP's communal politics.

The dharna was addressed by Haji Haroon, Ali Abbas Umeed, Roop Singh Chauhan, Asha Mishra, Manoj Kulkarni, Javed Anees, Purnendu Shukla, Chandra Kant Naidu, Anees Bhai and Madhuri. Neena Sharma recited a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

