Bhopal: SDM Manish Kumar Jain, OSD Deepak Shrivastava arrested for taking bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Lokayukta police on Wednesday arrested sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Manish Kumar Jain, officer on special duty (OSD) Deepak Shrivastava and computer operator Ram Narayan Ahirwar posted in Gairatganj in Raisen district for taking bribe of Rs 45,000.

Bhopal Lokayukta SP Manu Vyas told Free Press that a complaint was filed by Tanveer Patel. It was complained that his brother had applied for permission to install a stone crusher in Agaria village. The SDM and its staff demanded Rs 1 lakh to give permission.

The matter was handed over to deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Shukla for investigation. Shukla gave a voice recorder to Tanveer to record voices of the money seekers. During dealing, the officials agree to compromise and settle the amount at Rs 45,000 in place of Rs 1 lakh.

After the verification, case was registered under Sections 34,120-B of IPC and Section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

A team was formed lead by DSP Sanjay Shukla for the action. Tanveer handed the amount of Rs 45,000 in an envelope to Ram Narayan in SDM office. He took out Rs 15,000 and gave the envelope to SDM.

The SDM took the envelope containing Rs 30,000 and kept it in his bag and tried to leave the office. But the police stopped the vehicle and seized the bag and the amount.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:13 PM IST