Bhopal: Scindia keeps away from MP govt anniversary celebrations

BHOPAL: The crackles of burning logs were heard in the Congress on Tuesday when the party was celebrating its one year in office.

The sounds became clearer as ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia kept away from the celebrations.

He was away not only from the function where the Vision Document was released but also from the celebrations across the state. Nor he twitted any message on social media congratulating Nath.

Besides Scindia, former state Congress president Arun Yadav and former leader of opposition Ajay Singh did not take part in the function.

Yadav and Singh have played an important role in bringing the Congress back to power in the state. Both of them, however, congratulated Nath through social media.

When Nath and Scindia together attended the wedding ceremony of the grandson of party MLA, Banwarilal Sharma in Morena, it was thought that everything was normal between them.

But by staying away from the celebrations, Scindia proved that the chasm between him and Nath is yet to be filled in.

Scindia is considered to be one of the strongest contenders for the post of MPCC chief.

Nath is not getting any support from the three leaders so their relationship is not normal.

Scindia is, in fact, keeping off from any of the functions held by the state government. Besides, after Nath’s taking over as the chief minister, both of them were not seen in any event together.