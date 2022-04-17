Bhopal: Scindia inaugurates SHG outlet at city airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated an outlet for sale of handicraft items run by Self Help Group (SHG) at Bhopal airport on Sunday.

The stall that was inaugurated by Scindia has been allotted to Vedik Self Help Group. It has handmade products including clothes, bags, jute handbags, cloth purses and several other products made by local artisans. The sale of these products will help to improve socio-economic standard of local artisans.

Airport Authority of India has launched a scheme called AVSAR to promote local self-help groups by providing them space in airport terminals to sell their handmade products.

