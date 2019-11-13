Bhopal: Science Fiesta underway at RSC

BHOPAL: A skeleton of tiger cub, pugmark of tiger, model of Indian hedgehog and relief painting of Black Buck, great Indian Bustard have displayed at Regional Science Centre, Bhopal.

It was part of the inaugural-day of three-day ‘Science Fiesta,’ organised by the museum. The aim of these exhibits is to create awareness about environment, biodiversity, wildlife etc.

Besides, a street play on water conservation was also staged. It was performed by Child Artists of Jawahar Bal Bhawan under the direction of K G Trivedi.

The play portrayed the causes and affect of polluted water on health. It makes and appeal to plant more trees and to stop misuse of water.