Bhopal School of Social Sciences conducts ‘Retro Musical Eve for Grandparents’

BHOPAL: An event ‘Retro Musical Eve for Grandparents’ was organised to show love and care towards grandparents and to reduce mental stress imposed especially due to COVID-19. National Service Scheme of Bhopal School of Social Sciences conducted the event on Google meet to mark ‘International Grandparents Day which falls on September 13.

Retro singers of BSS Rhythm and singers from Bhopal who rendered old evergreen melodies were guests of the event. This included Kalidas Samaroh winner (1991-92) Anjali Joshi, who is a renowned Kathak and Bharatnatyam dancer, currently working in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya as a music teacher. Former BSSS NSS volunteers, Rajesh Raj who currently works with Infosys Pune, and Devesh Bhuarya who runs a music academy in Bhopal. Shalom Babu who works as an Assistant Youth Coordinator at CFI Charitable Trust in Bhopal was also a guest at the event. They presented old films songs and enchanted the audience.

Besides, Shivani Dhuriya, the fifth guest performed classical dance.

Around seventy participants and their grandparents enjoyed the musical event with great zeal.