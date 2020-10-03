Bhopal: NIFT organises online cultural and literary events on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

BHOPAL: National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bhopal, organised online cultural and literary events to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

They presented activities such as display on the life of Mahatma Gandhi through photographs, digital and handmade artworks, etc. Chinmay Rghavendra shared an artwork in which Gandhi is shown lying dead on the ground with his dhoti torn, his charkha lying at some distance from him and his spectacles thrown up in the air.

Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices for and devotion towards freeing India from the British raj were summed up in songs and poems by the students.

Besides, a quiz competition was also held for the students on the journey of Gandhi. The celebration concluded with a documentary on the ‘Life of Mahatma Gandhi after returning from South Africa’ and ended with the prize distribution to the winners of various competitions.

Assistant Professor, NIFT Swati Vyas told Free Press they celebrated Gandhi Jayanti via virtual media due to the ongoing pandemic. The students came together virtually to showcase their talents through various cultural and literary events with full zeal even in such trying times, she said.

NIFT Bhopal had organised various functions and events throughout the year from October 2, 2019, till October 2, 2020, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation who gave the world the invincible weapons of truth, non-violence and compassion. Throughout the year various activities and competitions like canvas painting competition, sustainable bag making competition, letter writing competition, essay writing, etc. were organized.

The students also celebrated Handloom Day to underline that Gandhian ideology can contribute to the success of the ‘Make in India’ campaign. A storytelling competition was also organised wherein participants shared stories about Bapu’s life.

The NIFT Bhopal fraternity had arranged cleanliness drives at various places outside the college campus throughout the year to mark the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Vyas said.