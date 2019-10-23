Bhopal: School education dept to sensitise parents on studies of their wards

BHOPAL: School education department has decided to distribute pamphlets to parents to make them more sensitive towards their ward’s studies thereby bringing quality education to schools.

These pamphlets will be distributed to the parents of students studying in class I-VIII. The A4 size pamphlets will be distributed on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14. Content on the pamphlet has been designed to sensitise parents and signed by the school education minister Prabhuram Chowdhary.

The pamphlet advises the parents to make a study room or a corner for their children in their house and to ensure that their child studies there every day. ‘Don’t disturb your child while s/he is studying,’ advises the pamphlet besides sermonising the parents to send their children to school daily.

Children studying from class I-V should study for at least half hour daily at home. Students from class VI-VIII self study for one hour while children studying in class VIII-X should dedicate about two hours.

Parents have also been advised to discuss the activities that happened in school with their children and ensure that they complete the homework. They should also encourage children to participate in extra-curricular activities. Parents have been advised by the school education minister to attend the parent teachers meetings on regular basis and constantly remain in touch with the teachers.