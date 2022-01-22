Bhopal: School children from class 1-10, Scout-Guides exempted from Republic Day parade

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): School children from class 1-10, Scouts-Guides and members of NSS (National Service Scheme) have been given exemption from participating in Republic Day parade, in view of covid. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued detailed instructions related Republic Day celebrations on Saturday.

Flag hoisting and reading of the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be done by the chief guest at the district headquarters like last year. The parade will be organised only at the district headquarters.

Flag hoisting, national anthem will be organised by the head of the office in educational institutions, in which children from class 1-10 will not participate. NSS, Scout-Guide and Shaurya Dal will also not participate in the parade.

The national flag will be hoisted at all the important government buildings and historical places of the state. The Republic Day celebrations will be organised in the capital at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal. The programme will start at 9 am, in which the chief guest will take the salute of the parade and address the public meeting. The parade will be conducted like last year in which contingents of Police, Home Guards, Special Armed Forces, Jail Warden, CISF, RAF and senior NCC students will take part. After the parade, there will be a horse riding demonstration. After that the tableaux will be taken out.

In District Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat and Gram Panchayat offices, the national flag will be hoisted by the head of the administrative committee and the national anthem will be recited. In such District Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat and Gram Panchayat where the head of the administrative committee is not available, the flag will be hoisted by the head of the office.

Tricolour will be hoisted by the Mayor,President (where the elected Mayor and President are working) in the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Municipal Council office. In the remaining urban bodies, the commissioner, chief municipal officer will hoist the flag. Instructions have also been given to ensure the accountability of the concerned officers at each level to ensure that the flag code is followed.

Along with ensuring strict compliance to the guidelines related to corona it has been told to mandatorily make necessary arrangements for first aid and health at the venues and take special care of hand sanitizers, masks and social distancing.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:24 PM IST