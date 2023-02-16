Bhopal: School bus rams into truck carrying LPG cylinders

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus ferrying children back to their homes rammed into a truck carrying gas cylinders in Bairagarh locality on Thursday afternoon, the police said. Four students sustained minor cuts and bruises in the accident that took place near Sehore Naka around 1.15 pm. There were 40 students in the bus when the accident took place.

Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO), Dinesh Pratap Singh said the school bus of Campion School, Bairagarh was heading to Lalghati to drop students to their homes when it hit a truck moving ahead of it.

The driver of the truck, which was loaded with LPG cylinders, suddenly applied brakes following which the school bus behind it crashed into the rear of the truck. The school children were panic-stricken following the collision which left the bus’s wind-shield shattered. Four students sustained minor bruises in the incident.

A team of police rushed to the spot and arranged auto rickshaws to drop the students to their homes. No case has been registered in this regard, SHO Singh said.