Bhopal: Scholarship of 7 lakh students stuck due to anomalies in bank accounts

Scholarship of over seven lakh students have been stuck due to anomalies in the bank account numbers of the beneficiaries. Officials of the school education department have given instructions to rectify the mistakes else face action.

Instructions have been given to the district education officers to rectify the errors in bank accounts of the students deprived of the scholarship within seven day. Accountability will be fixed and the concerned authority will be punished, said director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanraju S.

Bank account numbers of seven lakh students were found incorrect in the year 2020-21. The scholarship of previous year and for the year 2021-22 will be transferred in the students’ account next month.

“Instructions have been issued to head of all schools to immediately verify the bank account numbers of the students and correct them if any anomaly is found. Cluster heads have been asked to obtain certificate from the bank as well. This work has to be completed within one week,” added director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra.

The school education department (Rajya Shiksha Kendra) has also received a letter from the union government in which it has pointed out about mismatch in bank account numbers of students in large numbers because of which they have been deprived of the scheme.

Information is being collected and updated. Several students keep changing their mobile numbers and do not get it updated with the banks. This causes problem. It is now being taken care of, added another official from the department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 02:14 PM IST