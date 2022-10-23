Bhopal: Satpura Reserve officials release tiger into the wild

RepresentativePic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district has released the tiger, which was kept inside the quarantine enclosure, into the wild. The two-and-a half-year-old tiger was caught from the campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) recently.

Talking to Free Press, Satpura Tiger Reserve Field Director L Krishnamurthy said that tiger was released into the wild jungle of the reserve two days back. A team has been formed to keep a close watch on the activities of tiger. A radio collar around its neck will help officials to watch his movement. Forest officials are also using elephants to keep an eye on the tiger. However, it is not clear whether tiger has killed any animal after its release.

At Satpura Tiger Reserve, it was kept in quarantine to monitor its health. As the tiger showed no illness, forest officers took decision to release it in wild.

The tiger unleashed fear by moving inside MANIT and killing at least two cows. Forest officials remained on toes at least for a month to catch this tiger. It was few day back that it entered the cage and got trapped.