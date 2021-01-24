Bhopal: Sarokar Sanstha organises event at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park to mark National Girl Child Day

BHOPAL: Children have sent out the message of gender equality through songs, plays and poster exhibition.

Sarokar Sanstha Bhopal organised the event at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park in the city to mark the National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

They also talked about their existence, education, health and safety. They showcased the issue of sex ratio, decreasing number of girls in comparison of boys and a question raised by society on girls or women attires through plays. Shivani Borkar conducted the songs and plays.

Secretary of the Sanstha, Kumud Singh told the children about the importance of National Girl Child Day. A prize distribution ceremony was also held at the end of the event.