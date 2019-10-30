Bhopal: Sanitation will be theme of MP Day celebration

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh (MP) foundation day (sthapana diwas) will be celebrated by the Bhopal Municipal Corproaiton (BMC) with a message of sanitation.

On November 1, when the state government will organise a show to mark the day, the civic body will spread message of sanitation.

A run will also be organised on the day in which the participants will measure the length and breadth of Bhopal on foot.

A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken on the day.

The BMC staff along with residents of Bhopal including students, social workers, entrepreneurs, artists and others will drive home the message of sanitation.

The polythene waste will be taken from every spot and residents will be urged to use alternative. The plastic thus collected will be recycled, and residents are urged to donate the plastic they have.

Anyone interested in donating plastic may contact 7422050505 for it.