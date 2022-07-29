Bhopal: Sanchi University inks MoU with International Buddhist Institute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies has signed a MoU with the he International Research Institute of Buddhist Studies, Lucknow, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The two institutes will conduct in-depth study and research on Buddhist disciplines prevalent in different parts of India, as per officials.

The two institutions will work together to conserve cultural significance, art and relics of Buddhist pilgrimage sites. Under which the compilation of Buddhist learning-related material available in India, their translation into Indian languages and English, and comparative study of Buddhist learning received from abroad in India will be included.

Sanchi University Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta, Registrar Alkesh Chaturvedi and Director of International Buddhist Institute Rakesh Singh signed the MoU.

Both institutes agreed that they would also set up libraries of Buddhist texts, manuscripts, microfilms etc. and at various centres of Buddhist pilgrimage sites, on buildings, ghats, lakes, ponds and monuments/places of cultural architecture they will work for restoration, repair and maintenance.

As per officials, in this MoU, for the next five years, it has been mentioned that both the institutes would have a Student Exchange Program, department exchange program, and discussions, seminars and conferences on the subjects of study.

Read Also Bhopal: 34 medicinal plants and products displayed at Regional Museum of Natural History