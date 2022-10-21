Bhopal: Safe telescopic viewing of Eclipse at RSC on October 25

​​​​

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Regional Science Centre (RSC), Bhopal is going to organise a safe telescopic observation programme to observe one of the rarest celestial phenomena which is going to take place on October 25 - The Partial Solar Eclipse.

Project coordinator of RSC Saket Singh Kaurav said visitors from all the age group will be able to safely witness this beautiful celestial drama within the premises of the centre , Bhopal.

A Partial Solar Eclipse is a rare celestial phenomenon of nature in which the Moon’s shadow partially obstructs the Sun resulting in the decrease of daylight intensity and reduction of ambient temperature, he said.

He further said “The eclipse will be visible in Bhopal for a total duration of 1 hour 5 minutes beginning from 4:42 PM, at RSC, Bhopal. It can be observed using telescopes with Safe Viewing Methods till 5:20 PM only; however, LIVE streaming from different parts of the world shall also be available till the end of the programme.” Besides, the attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the parallel-running Interactive Session, where their myths and doubts will be addressed, he said .

“We wholeheartedly invite you to join the programme at RSC, Bhopal on October 25 from 4 to 6 pm. The programme is absolutely free; however, the existing entry fee in the science centre will be applicable as per the existing rules,” Kaurav added.