Bhopal: Rustamji Awards for 2016 to 2019 announced;sixteen police personnel to get Param and Ati Vishisht medals

Six awardees to be given revolver, while ten personnel to get .12 bore rifle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):  Sixteen police personnel will be presented Rustamji Awards for years 2016 to 2019 for showing exemplary bravery and high level of professionalism while performing their duties. The awards will be given in two categories Param Vishisht and Ati Vishisht. Six officers will be presented Param Vishisht medals, while 10 will get Ati Vishisht medals, said officials at PHQ on Tuesday.

Six police officers will get a revolver and the certificate and 10 will be given a .12 bore rifle and a certificate.  

The awards, given to the police personnel for showing exemplary bravery and high level of professionalism while performing their duties, were instituted in the state in the year 2013.

The awardees were selected on four parameters- first the personnel had done exemplary work in dacoity eradication, in anti naxal movement, during the communal tension and have shown high level professionalism or bravery.

Param Vishisht medal awardees

  • Jitendra Dangus, SP cyber cell-  Indore

  • Rai Singh Narwariya ASP district Morena

  • Hemant Shrivastava, inspector GRP -Bhopal 

  • Saji Mathew, sub inspector NIA- New Delhi

  • Bhupendra Singh Yadav constable

  • Pranay Nagwanshi, constable ATS

Ati Vishisht medal awardees

  • Praveen Mandloai ASP Narmadapuram

  • Sunder Singh Kanesh ASP EOW Indore

  • Yogesndra Singh Sisodia inspector Dewas

  • Deepika Shinde inspector STF Bhopal

  • Sooraj Singh Tomar constable SAF 32- Ujjain

  • Gopal Singh Chouhan ACP Hanumanganj

  • Kunwar Singh Mukati inspector Dewas

  • Pravin Kumar Kumbhre police station in-charge Narmadapuram

  • Azaz Ahamad inspector PHQ

  • SP Singh Bisen inspector posted in Satna.

