Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College driver knifed to death by second wife, step son; both held

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A driver attached to Gandhi medical college was allegedly killed by her second wife and step son over family and property dispute on Monday late evening, said police. The deceased Amar Singh Vishwakarma was attached with Gandhi Medical College superintendent Deepak Maravi. Police have arrested the mother and the son accused. Vishwakarma used to suspect her wife’s character and his relationship with his step sons were also not cordial. The man used to beat his second wife and this did not go well with her son. The Mother and son duo hatched a plan to eliminate the man.

Chhola police station in-charge Anil Mourya told media that Vishwakarma was found dead at Malkhedi road on Monday night. A passerby alerted the police about the body around 11.45 pm. The police brought the body to Hamidia hospital.

Police while questioning the locals came to know that a woman and two men were quarrelling on the road and later one man was found dead there.

The police also came to know that the wife of Vishwakarma had died some 10 years ago and he had married another woman Shantibai Kushwaha July 5,2021 in a temple. The woman had two sons Shivraj (19) and Rahul (17) from her first husband and they too had moved with their mother to Vishwakarma’s house. However, they did not share a cordial relationship. Vishwakarma used to suspect his wife of having extra marital relations. The woman’s elder son Shivraj also created a lot of problems in the family.

On Monday, Shantibai had gone to attend a wedding reception in Dwarka Nagar, however, Vishwakarma grew suspicious and went to the venue looking for her. When Shantibai returned home, her husband started beating her up. The woman called for her son Shivraj to rescue her from her angry husband.

The mother and son thereafter hatched a plan to eliminate the man. Shivraj asked her mother to bring Vishwakarma to Malkhedi road. When the couple reached the destined spot, Shivraj, who was already there, attacked Vishwakarma with a sharp-edge weapon. He also smashed his face with a boulder.

After killing the man, the mother and son went to the police station to file a missing complaint of Vishwakarma. Later during interrogation, the duo confessed to have killed the man. The police have registered a case under section 302,201 of IPC and 25/27 of arms act.

