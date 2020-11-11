Bhopal: Rupan Samanta's Bhojpuri folk songs, thumri mark 11th-day of ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh’

BHOPAL: Singer Rupan Samanta from Haridwar presented Bhojpuri folk songs and thumri at Tribal Museum on Wednesday evening.

It was part of the 11th-day of the 13-day festival ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh,’ organised by the culture department under the Gamak series to mark the 65th foundation day of the state.

Rupan who hails from Banaras gharana and is a disciple of Thumri queen late Girija Devi, began with Thumri ‘Kare matware mann har leeno shyam,’ in raga Mishra Kha Maj. It was followed by a Chaiti, Holi and Kajri songs including ‘Chait mass bolele koyaliya…,’ in ‘Mishra Phadi’ raga and ‘Aakhin bharat gulal rasiya na mane...’ in ‘Mishra Pilu’ raga and ‘Jhir-jhir barse sawan ras bundiya…’.

She ended with Bhajan song ‘ Jogia tu kab re miloge aayi se apni…,’ in raga ‘Bhairavi’. Ustad Zamir Khan accompanied her on harmonium and Ramendra Singh on the table.

State Sahitya Academy organised the 11th-day event, which was also streamed live on social media platforms of the department.