Bhopal: RTO officials pull back indefinite strike as MP transport minister Govind Rajput accepts demands

Bhopal: On the assurance of the road transport minister Govind Rajput, the RTO officials had pull back their indefinite strike in just 24 hours, on Thursday. From Wednesday the RTO officials had gone on indefinite strike to press their demands. The minister, who is in hospital and taking the corona treatment, took the meeting with the officials through the video conferencing on Thursday.

The general secretary Sanjay Tiwari informed that the minister have accepted all their demands and have assured that they will be done in time frame. He added that they are also having the power of magistrate, but their powers are underplayed. The minister assured that the orders will be released within 15 days time.

The salary disparity will be rectify within three months. The officials have demanded the grade pay of Rs 7600 for the divisional deputy transport officer, for regional transport officer Rs 6600, assistant regional transport officer 5400 transport inspector 4200 and so on.

The date of transport constable and clerk recruitment will be announced within a month. The officials raised the issue of staff crunch, it is informed that in many of the offices only one or two clerk are posted. With the help of these staff the RTO conducts the issuing the permit and also the inspections. As a result the officer did not able to work properly.