Bhopal: Rs 750 crore sanctioned for roads’ upgradation, says urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release first instalment of Rs 350 crore for upgradation of roads on Monday, said urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur.

The chief minister has approved Rs 750 crore for roads of 413 urban bodies. He will release Rs 350 crore as first instalment with a single click at Kushabhau Thackeray International Auditorium.

Chouhan will interact with public representatives of urban bodies. The road upgradation plan was announced by him on December 19, 2022. The funds will be allocated on the basis of population in urban bodies.

A sum of Rs 25 crore will be given for cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, Rs 7 crore will be given for cities with population from 2 lakh to10 lakh while Rs 3 crore will be given to the cities with population of 2 lakh. A sum of Rs 2.50 crore will be given for population of 50,000 to 1 lakh. An amount of Rs 1.60 crore will be given to cities with the population of 30,000 to 50,000, Rs 1 crore for population of 20,000 to 30,000 and Rs 50 lakh to towns with less than 20,000 population.

State directorate and divisional-level committees have been constituted to monitor the construction work. Divisional-level mobile testing lab has been established for quality control. Monitors have been appointed to monitor quality at state level.

The City Road Action Plan presented by the civic bodies has been approved. The roads of the cities where there is more traffic will be upgraded on priority.

