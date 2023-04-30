Bhopal: Rs 62.35 lakh awarded following death of cooperatives bank manager

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions court on Saturday awarded Rs 62.35 lakh in an insurance claim case in connection with death of a Cooperatives Central Bank manager.

The court has ordered the driver, the owner of the car and the insurance company ICICI Insurance Company Limited to pay the compensation.

Advocates RK Hingorani and Sunny Hingorani appeared on behalf of the next of kin of the deceased. The deceased's brother Firdous was injured in the accident, the court has ordered him to pay a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh. Sayed Anwar Ahmed was posted manager in Cooperative Central Bank.

On February 15, 2021, he was returning to Bhopal after attending a wedding from Aligarh by car. At about 6.50 am near Garima Petrol Pump on Shivpuri Highway, the driver of the car hit the moving truck from behind. Syed Anwar Ahmed was seriously injured after the car collided with the truck. He was admitted to the hospital. Syed Anwar Ahmed died during treatment at the hospital.