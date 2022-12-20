Bhopal: Rs 16K-crore supplementary Budget presented in House

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government presented a supplementary budget worth Rs 16, 303 crore on Tuesday. A discussion on it will be held on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda put up the supplementary budget which focuses on electricity, road and water and the Central Government’s projects.

The budget is related to state’s share of funds for these projects. A sum of Rs 3,150 crore has been set aside for Atal Griha Jyoti Yojna, Rs 2, 604 for the Narmada Valley Development Authority projects, and an amount of Rs 1, 761 crore has been kept for PWD.

The supplementary budget clearly indicates that the government is keen to deal with the projects which are directly connected with public.

The government is paying attention to the people-centric schemes, because the assembly election will be held next year.