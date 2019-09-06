Bhopal: Rs 100 crore minimum to be spend on road repair

BHOPAL: The agencies involved in road construction are on toes to meet the deadline set by the chief secretary for beginning the repair work. Sources at the municipal body say that amount to tune of Rs100 crore minimum will have to be spend on the roads repairing across the state .

A series of meetings are being held to access the damages to the roads and their repairing and re-carpeting. This comes after the chief secretary SR Mohanty directed the authorities to start repairing of the dilapidated roads by September 15.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration is conducting zone wise review meeting to access the damage to roads and calculate the expenditure to be incurred on repairing the roads across the city.

Since damages vary from area to area, the expenditure amount on the repair work would also differ. Mayor-in-Council (MiC) Kewal Mishra said, “Process is on.

BMC’s zone wise meetings are being convened to access the expenditure on road repairing. In meetings, the amount required for the work would be decided.”

Even the district collector Tarun Pithode had instructed BMC officials to undertake repairing of the pits and potholes have surfaced on the city roads following incessant rain.

Even as the CS has given a date for the authorities to begin the work, public representatives look apprehensive as they maintain that huge amount would be required by BMC, PWD, CPA to undertake the work.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Kolar, which comes under my constituency Huzur Vidhan Sabha is worst affected. Almost all roads are in dilapidated state due to torrential rains that pounded the state capital.

The excessive rain is face saving for agencies like BMC and PWD that are involved in road constructions and they are taking up the excuse of heavy rains causing damage to roads.”