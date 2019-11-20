Bhopal: Rock-art is a source of cultural communication: Malla

BHOPAL: Rock-art is a source of cultural communication between the past, present and the future, said project director, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, B L Malla.

He was addressing participants at the inaugural day of the three-day national painting workshop at Bhimbetka on Wednesday under ‘World Heritage Week' and the Centenary Celebrations of Padmashree Vishnu Shreedhar Wakankar, (an archaeologist, artist and the Grandfather of Rock Art studies in India).

Malla further said that Rock art is one of the richest cultural resources in the world, which depicts the earliest expressions of humankind. The proximity of this art and its affinity with the art of many living communities of the world today makes it all the more significant and valuable.

The painting workshop is being organsied with the collaboration of (IGNCA), New Delhi and IGRMS, Bhopal.

In this workshop, an expert on paintings, Vasudev Kamat shared information on preserving paintings on the drawing sheet with 16 painters who came to attend the workshop from different states of the country.

Baba Yogendra, a culturist requested that, they should try to aware about Bhimbetka's paintings as the heritage of the ancestors in the people.

The artists recorded scenes from the everyday lives of the people who lived in the rock shelters; for example, hunting, cooking, eating, and drinking. The paintings represent the whole spectrum of time, said Dilip Singh (Joint Director, IGRMS, Bhopal).

During this workshop, Narayan Vyas (Archaeologist) gave information about Bhimbaithka Rock Shelter and Draw the Rock painting on the drawing sheet.