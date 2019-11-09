Bhopal: Roads wear deserted look

BHOPAL: State capital came to stand still as roads wore deserted look after Supreme Court (SC) Ayodhya title suit verdict on Saturday.

Security forces were deployed at every nook and corner especially in markets and at religious places like Curfew Wali Mata, Jama Masjid, Moti Masjid, Taj-ul-Masajid and others.

Despite SC verdict, there was no celebration as use of crackers and gathering (due to imposition of CrPC 144) was banned.

Imposition of CrPC 144 prohibits assembly of 5 or more than 5 persons at a point so police ensured shutter down in the city. Essential services like medical stores were allowed to operate while milk distribution was allowed in morning hours.

Commuters faced brunt as buses of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) remained off roads. Commuters especially faced hassles at Railway station and Old Bus station. All the Red buses remained put in the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT).

Government offices including banks observed the usual holiday on third Saturday. Administration had declared holiday in schools and colleges. People remained glued to TV sets for SC Ayodhya title suit decision- and did not venture out on roads.

Heavy police force was deployed in the Walled City which is Muslims dominated pockets. Besides, heavy police force was deployed at Jinsy Square, Budhwara, Jumerati, Itwara, Ibrahimpura, Chowk Bazar, MP Nagar, New Market, Bairagarh among others.