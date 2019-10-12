Bhopal: Road between Mata Mandir & New Market to be shut for next 45 days

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) will undertake the work on Boulevard Street around Mata Mandir Square, that will lead to closure of the road between Mata mandir and the New Market.

The less than a kilometer stretch will be shut for travellers for next 45 days.

The residents have been urged to use alternate route for travelling between the two stops.

The commuters heading towards Mata mandir from Roshanpura Square will now have to go through Apex Bank trisection towards Prakash tarun pushkar and then from Amer Bakery Hut to second stop to reach Ambedkar Park.

Similarly the residents travelling from Mata Mandir to new market will have to take a turn towards Ambedkar Park to second stop to Prakash Tarun Pushkar to reach Apex Bank trisection for reaching the new market or the Roshanpura Square.

The residents have been urged to follow the route chart to avoid any inconvenience.

An emergency number has been provided by the traffic department of Bhopal in case there is any inconvenience.

The residents may dial 0755-2677340 to inform the traffic department about any issue.