Bhopal: RLDA to lease 55,890 sq/m of land in city; invites bids

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body of the Indian Railways, has invited bids for leasing out 55,890 sq/m of land parcel at Bhopal, said the RLDA on Sunday.

The reserve price of the land is Rs 19.50 crore. The total land area is 1.26 sq/m out of which 55,890 sq/m will be leased for development for 99 years and the rest will have re-development of railway officersí colony in Bhopal West.

The entire site will be handed over to the lease in phase-I, said RLDAís Kasim while talking to Free Press.

The proposed site is situated in old Bhopal. The site is accessible by Chola Road, which is 24 metres wide, and an internal road, which is 18 metres wide and links Chola Road with the Bhopal Railway Station.

The neighbourhood is well-developed, with many residential and commercial structures. Chola Road is adjacent to the Western Boundary of the site and runs along Hamidia Road up to Vidisha.

The southern boundary of the site features an 18 metre wide internal road while the eastern boundary follows the Central part of the Western Railway Line. The area is well connected with the rest of the city through Hamidia Road and Chola Road.

The siteís most notable node and landmark is the Nadra Bus Stand, which is the oldest of all bus stands in the city, added Kasim.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:54 AM IST