Bhopal: RITES officer, kin die in road mishap

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rail India technical and economic services (RITES) Bhopal officer Yogesh Choudhary (57) and his niece Anubha Jain (32) died in a road accident when their car rammed into a stationary dumper at Mugalia Haat crossing, at around 5.30 pm on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police station in-charge Rachna Mishra told media that the officer was returning from Shajapur after inspecting a construction site. He was a resident of Shahpura and his niece Anubha was a professor in government college in Kala-Pipal. She was a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the city.

Choudhary called Anubha that he is returning to Bhopal and she can board the car from Kala-Pipal. She agreed and boarded the car.

The SHO added that after the accident, the dumper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.