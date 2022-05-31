Indore: Local talent neglected during Gaurav Diwas celebrations, alleges Congress

Congressmen handing over memorandum to collector Manish Singh | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Fearing that they might get arrested if they staged a demonstration against Chief Minister, the Congress leaders settled on submitting a memorandum to the district collector alleging that local artists had been neglected during the Indore Gaurav Diwas celebrations.



Earlier, the party leaders had announced that they would gherao Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to the city as the administration had neglected Indore's artists like Palak Muchhal, Swanand Kirkire and others during the Indore Gaurav Diwas celebration. However, they later tapered down their protest.

District administration has organised a musical event of well-known playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and poet Manoj Muntashir at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday and had denied permission to Congress to take out a roadshow of Palak Muchhal on May 30.

“Administration and government are claiming that they are celebrating Indore Gaurav Diwas but they forgot to honour local artists of the city. They organised a musical event of Shreya Ghoshal instead of Indore’s own Palak Muchhal,” MLA Sanjay Shukla said.

Former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari also targeted the government and Chief Minister for the same.

Congress leaders also demanded action against administrative officials for neglecting local artistes.

Former minister Jitu Patwari, MLA Sanjay Shukla, city president Vinay Bakliwal, MPCC secretary Rajesh Choukse, Amit Chourasiya and others participated in the protest.