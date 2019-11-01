Bhopal: Right to Health conclave; Even good scheme of govt fail due to poor delivery system: CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that shortage of doctors, specialties; fund and lack of infrastructure hardly matter to achieve the goal of Right to Health. Most important thing is our delivery system in the state. Only point is how government delivers the services to people of the state, this is what matters more than anything else. Even good scheme of government fail, despite availability of better infrastructure and sufficient funds just because of poor delivery system, CM added.

Chief Minister replied to the issues regarding shortage of doctors and lack of infrastructure and others raised by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog member Dr VK Paul in implementation of Right to Health at two days conclave at Minto Hall on Friday—MP Foundation Day.

“Utilisation of hops beds matter more than number of docs"

Nath further said, “Number of doctors does not matter. There are many Primary Health Centres but they do not have doctors so they do not serve our purpose in the state. It is easy to recommend PPP mode with private sector as it helps in increasing the beds and hospitals. But it hardly serves the purpose. However, one thing is sure, we will ensure for maximum utilisation of beds of hospitals.”

‘Attitude matters, not funds’

As far as 8 per cent budget allocation is concerned, why only 8 per cent and not more than it like 9 per cent and beyond it? So issue of fund does not matter. It is matter of change of attitude of doctors who are supposed to be “Seva-Kar”. Doctors should have attitude to serve the people. They are not simply employees. In fact, they should have feeling of doing “Seva” for people, CM said. “NITI Aayog and MCI deliver the things once in year. But we need the things at every moment. So we hope with better delivery system and change of attitude in doctors, will achieve our aim, CM added.

‘We have shortage of quality docs & specialists in country’

In his address NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said there are major challenges before Madhya Pradesh to achieve goals under Right to Health. He said, “There is lack of infrastructure, specialists, doctors and funds. MP will have to at least double the infrastructure. It is also facing huge shortage of doctors, trained staff and specialists. There is one district hospital at district level. While to meet the requirement, there must be one district hospital and second at par with it. There must be more beds in hospital and for it state government should focus on PPP mode. There must be maximum utilization of beds to ensure proper benefits of Right to Health at grass root level.”

He said, “In country, 3 per cent to 5 per cent of budgetary allocation and five per cent allocation for health is held to be best allocation. While there must be minimum 8 per cent over health. In MP, there is one district hospital at district level. While to meet the requirement, there must be two government hospitals at district level—one district hospital and second at par with district hospital.”

“We (Medical Council of India) have increased the undergraduate seats in medical college. Once in a year, we revised the policy. But still we have shortage of quality doctors and specialists in the country,” Dr Paul added.

3 health schemes launched on MP Day

State government has launched three health schemes on MP Day: Shakti—only for women health, TB free scheme to complete eradication of Tuberculoses and Palliative care scheme—with an interdisciplinary approach to specialised medical and nursing care for people with chronic conditions. It focuses on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, physical stress, and mental stress at any stage of illness. The goal is to improve quality of life.

‘33 per cent more budgetary allocation for health in state’

Health minister Tulsi Silawat said, “There is provision of Rs1,900 crore for Right to Health for 1.88 crore families—assuming four members as a unit (family)- for over 7 crore population of state. There is 33 per cent more budgetary allocation for health in the state. After two days conclave, draft will be prepared for bill to be tabled in coming assembly session.”