Bhopal: Rewarded rape accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kohefiza police arrested a rapist, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5000 on his head on Monday, an official said. The police arrested the accused from Abbas colony from Gandhi Nagar area, Bhopal.

Police station in charge Anil Vajpyee said that a woman had lodged a complaint against the accused on October 19, this year. The accused had raped her and threatened her to harm her daughter if she did not agree for his deed.

The victim had told police that she had lost her husband this year and was living alone along with her daughter. She met with accused Ansar Khan a year ago. She met with him a couple of times in connection with work. Again the accused called her to meet at Nadra bus stand on March 15,2021. Ansar asked her to accompany him to Khanugaon. He also threatened her that if she refused then he would harm her daughter.

Because of the threat, she went to Khanugaon with Ansar, where he raped her for several times. When she protested against it, he used to beat her.

On October 15, 2021, she returned back to her home. Because of infamy, she did not lodge a complaint against Ansar. On October 17, Ansar reached her home and threatened her to come along with him otherwise he would harm her daughter.

After that she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against him on October 19. The police registered a case under section 376, 323,506 of IPC and launched the manhunt to arrest the accused. The Bhopal police had announced the reward of Rs 5000 on the arrest of the accused.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:54 PM IST