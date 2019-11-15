Bhopal: Rewa civic body commissioner attacks Chouhan over dumper scam

BHOPAL: A letter written by Sabhajeet Yadav, commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Rewa to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stirred up a political storm in the state.

Yadav in his letter written in response to a memorandum related to Gherao of Municipal Corporation, Rewa on November 4 by Chouhan, has indirectly mentioned about Dumper scam.

Yadav wrote to Chouhan that a delegation came to him telling him to get a rented house cleaned for your wife so that dumpers could be parked in the house. It was alleged in Dumper scam case that Chouhan’s wife had given address of a rented house in Rewa. Though, Chouhan has already got clean chit in all the allegations against him in Dumper scam case.

Yadav wrote that you had told journalists in a media interaction that my wife would contest election from Congress but my wife did not contest any election from Congress.

Yadav in his 5-page long letter has cited the incident of his recovering Rs 57 crore from ex-minister Rajendra Shukla, which was termed valid by Chouhan.

On the other hand, Shukla has objected to the letter of Yadav and said that Yadav is preparing for entering into politics after his retirement.

Shukla claimed that the letter was written with political enmity and bureaucrats should stay away from politics. He said the political ambition of Yadav has multiplied.

Yadav got recovery on Shukla for making false promises in elections. Chouhan, during agitation of BJP in Rewa made several allegations on Yadav and as a result, the latter has now directly attacked Chouhan.