Bhopal: Rewa ‘bomb’ threat a hoax, no explosive inside two devices, says SP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The two bombs-like devices found in Rewa on the Republic Day turned out to be hoax with no explosives inside, said the police on Thursday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rewa, Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that two bombs-like devices were found in the district on Wednesday. One of the objects -- boxes with watches fixed on the outside to look like a timer -- was found at Aambi bridge and another at Gangev, 30-40 km away near Mangavan in the distrct. As the devices aroused suspicion, the bomb disposal squad along with the administrative staff reached the spot and examined the devices.

A piece of paper found with one of the devices mentioned the UP CM's name and "Prayagraj Police", and `warned' that there was a "bottle bomb" inside. A threatening message for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “If Yogi Adityanath considers it as a challenge, soon cars and buses will also burn".

On being examined the boxes were found to be empty and without any explosives, however, the circuit prepared in a manner gave impression of a bomb, said the officer.

A team of cyber, intelligence and bomb expert are working and shortly the people who tried to create panic will be arrested, said Bhasin.

Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts of UP share borders with Rewa and hoax bomb scare is being looked as an conspiracy to spoil the atmosphere in the neighbouring state were elections are scheduled next month.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:00 AM IST