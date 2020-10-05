Bhopal: Restriction lifted on the height of the idols of Goddess Durga, pandals now to be of 30 x 45 sq ft

BHOPAL: State government, while issuing guidelines on Monday, has asked Navratri festival organising committees to implement COVID safety norms like maintaining a safe distance and wearing masks.

As per guidelines, the state government has lifted restriction on height of the idols of Goddess Durga. Similarly, pandals will now be of 30 x 45 square feet instead of 10 x 10 sq ft. Committees have been told to avoid keeping tableaux. Only 10 people will be allowed for the immersion of idols.

Permission has not been granted for taking out any religious procession to check corona infection. Ramleela and Rawan Dahan has been permitted while maintaining Covid safety norms.