Bhopal: Restaurant Employee Ends Life In Gandhi Nagar, Probe Underway | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a roadside restaurant in Gandhi Nagar area of the city committed suicide by hanging himself inside the staff room of the hotel on late Saturday night, the police said.

They added that no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and probe is on to unearth the cause behind the man’s extreme step.

Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Ramu Shivhare (30), a native of Bhind town.

He had been employed at a restaurant located in Gandhi Nagar area of the city two years ago. He often used to remain distressed, as his boss used to deduct some money from his salary often or delay his payment.

In the last week of August, he visited his home at Bhind and left from there on August 28. He had promised his sister that he will come back by Raksha Bandhan after collecting his salary from his boss in Bhopal.

He however, ended his life on late Saturday night. His kin, including his sister, have alleged before the cops that he cannot commit suicide and has been murdered. SHO Tripathi said that the man’s body has been sent for post-mortem, after which the picture will become clear.