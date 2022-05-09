Bhopal: Respite seems over, temperature soars again

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): After a brief respite, Madhya Pradesh is again battling intense heat. Temperature has started to increase in the state, according to meteorological department officials. Sharp rise has been recorded in day temperature at various places.

Dhar which recorded a rise of 3.8 degree Celsius in day temperature settled at 43.8 degree Celsius. Khandwa recorded a rise of 2 degree Celsius in day temperature at 43.5 degree Celsius. Similarly, Khajuraho recorded a rise of 2.8 degree Celsius in day temperature while Sagar recorded a rise of 2.5 degree Celsius.

Various states including Madhya Pradesh will experience dry and hot westerly and north-westerly winds leading to an increase in temperatures from May 9. Isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh and other states are already experiencing a heat wave.

There may be scattered rain and thundershower activities over Chhattisgarh and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh between May 14 and May 15, which may help in bringing the temperatures down to some extent.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum of 42.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum of 25.4 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degree Celsius.

Day temperature recorded in various cities on Sunday is as follows:

Cities Day temp (deg/C)

Khandwa 45.1

Rajgarh 44.8

Ratlam 44.6

Nowgong 44.5

Khajuraho 44.4

Guna 43.8

Dhar 43.6

Shajapur 43.6

Gwalior 43.5

Khargone 43.5

Damoh 43.0

Tikamgarh 43.0

Raisen 43.0

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:35 AM IST